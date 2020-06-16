      Weather Alert

Hoquiam Historic Register could see two new locations

Jun 16, 2020 @ 8:24am

Two properties are being considered being added to the  Hoquiam Historic Register at an upcoming meeting.

In a release from the City of Hoquiam, they say that the Historic Preservation Commission will hold a public meeting to discuss the applications for review for the register. 

One application is for 1941 Riverside, the former VASA and Moose Hall along the riverfront.

The other is for 502 J Street, the former fire station near Central Elementary.

The meeting will be held via Zoom  on June 17, 2020 at 4:00 p.m.

Due to restrictions on public meetings, the meeting will be held via ZOOM. Any interested parties can submit written comments to abieker@cityofhoquiam.com or mail to Hoquiam City Hall, ATTN: Angie Bieker, 609 8th Street, Hoquiam WA 98550.

Written comments must be received by 10:00 a.m. on June 17, 2020.

Please use the zoom link or telephone number below to attend/observe the Hoquiam Historic Preservation meeting.

By telephone: 1 (253) 215-8782

Input Webinar ID: 84942769209#

By Computer: Click Here to Access Zoom Meeting

[Click Here to View Agenda]

