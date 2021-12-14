      Weather Alert

Hoquiam City Councilmember Tracey Ushman resigns

Dec 14, 2021 @ 7:29am

At the Monday meeting of the Hoquiam City Council, it was announced that Dr.  Tracey Ushman is no longer on the city council.

Finance Director Corri Schmid read a letter from Ushman at the meeting.

Ushman had been appointed to fill a vacant seat on the council in November of 2020.

The City will issue a notice of the resignation, and any eligible residents within Ward 3 will have until the next regular city council meeting on January 10 to submit a letter of interest.

