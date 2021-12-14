Hoquiam City Councilmember Tracey Ushman resigns
At the Monday meeting of the Hoquiam City Council, it was announced that Dr. Tracey Ushman is no longer on the city council.
Finance Director Corri Schmid read a letter from Ushman at the meeting.
Ushman had been appointed to fill a vacant seat on the council in November of 2020.
The City will issue a notice of the resignation, and any eligible residents within Ward 3 will have until the next regular city council meeting on January 10 to submit a letter of interest.