Hoquiam City Council meet via Zoom; look at Transportation Benefit District
The City of Hoquiam is moving forward with the possibility of forming a Transportation Benefit District (TBD), but not right away.
At their meeting last night, the Hoquiam City Council met via Zoom to discuss matters coming before the city.
On the agenda was a report from the Public Utilities Committee recommending that the council adopt an ordinance to put a ballot measure before the voters to create a Transportation Benefit District.
RCW 36.73.020 allows city or county governments to create transportation benefit districts and impose a tax to fund local transportation projects.
The City of Aberdeen formed their TBD in February 2013 after nearly 63% of voters approved the taxing district.
While the report was approved, numerous councilmembers spoke out against putting the measure out to voters now during the economic downturn.
While the council did unanimously approve the report, they chose to not set an election date until the future when the economy becomes more stable.