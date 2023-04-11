Hoquiam City Council fill vacancy with Greg Larsen

The Hoquiam City Council appointed a new member on Monday.

Following the resignation of Al Dick at the end of February, the council had a vacancy representing Ward Four, opening up applications from anyone interested in the opportunity to serve.

Four residents submitted letters of interest in the seat, including Joseph Brand, Maxwell Davis, Greg Larsen, & Angie Silvan.

All four applicants spoke to the council on Monday at the meeting.

Following an executive session, the council voted to appoint Greg Larson into the role.

Greg said that he has lived in Hoquiam since he was around 3 years old. He spoke about graduating High School locally before joining the military, not thinking he would return here, but the area called him back. He owns multiple business properties within Hoquiam.

He stated that his goal for applying was to make sure the city was represented.

Mayor Winkelman echoed a sentiment from Council President Puvogel, and encouraged the applicants to consider filing for a seat in the future.

The new councilmember represents Ward Four, which features the central part of the city covering parts of Emerson Avenue north through College Hill and the cemetery.

Greg Larsen will be officially sworn in at the April 24 meeting.