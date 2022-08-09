Hoquiam assists tourism through LTAC funds

A number of Hoquiam parks and facilities are sharing nearly $70,000 in LTAC funding.

The Hoquiam City Council accepted the recommendations of the Hoquiam Lodging Tax Advisory Committee (LTAC) on Monday to distribute funding for tourism needs.

Nearly $87,000 were available for distribution from the tax funds.

Six projects were highlighted to give $62,500 to projects within The Friendliest City.

This included a number of funds going back into City of Hoquiam parks.

Entity Project Funding City of Hoquiam Old Cannery Park Improvements $10,000 City of Hoquiam Olympic Stadium Baseball Field Improvements $10,000 City of Hoquiam John Gable Park – Paving and Improvements $15,000 City of Hoquiam Olympic Stadium Renovations $20,000 City of Hoquiam Hoquiam Beautification Team flowers/baskets $4,500 7th St. Theatre Event Advertising $3,000 TOTAL REQUESTS $62,500

In addition to those recommendations, the council also approved funding for the Polson Museum and Loggers’ Playday from remaining funds available.

Both of those applications were received after the announced deadline.

Entity Project Funding Requested Funding Received Polson Museum Signage improvements $3,441 $2,500 Loggers’ Playday Stadium Rental for Show $3,500 $2,500 TOTAL Requests after deadline $6,941 Balance after original requests $24,498 Non-deadline requests $5,000 NEW BALANCE $19,498

The LTAC funding is brought through a 2% charge on night rates at hotels, motels, trailer camping, and similar stays to be used specifically for funding additional tourism opportunities.