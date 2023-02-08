KIX 95.3 KIX 95.3 Logo

Hoquiam accepting 2023 LTAC requests

February 8, 2023 10:45AM PST
Share
Hoquiam accepting 2023 LTAC requests

Local groups still have time to submit their applications for funding through the City of Hoquiam Lodging Tax Advisory Committee (LTAC).

These funds are specifically designed for tourism/public related services/events.

Applications are being accepted now.

According to the City of Hoquiam, LTAC is accepting applications for proposals to be provided during calendar year 2023 and paid for from Hoquiam tourism funds. 

The application asks for a project description, goals and methods to implement it, desired impact, and more.

Time is running out to apply for the current cycle, with proposals due by 5:00 p.m. on February 17, 2023.

Applications received after that date and time will not be considered.

Proposal forms can be downloaded at www.cityofhoquiam.com or by emailing [email protected]

Proposals should be submitted to:

City of Hoquiam
ATTN: Tracy Wood
609 8th St.
Hoquiam, WA 98550

 

Related Downloads

Most Popular Posts

1

Miss Grays Harbor Candidates Getting Ready For Pageant This Saturday
2

More Miss Grays Harbor / Outstanding Teen Hopefuls Stop by the Kix Studio This Morning
3

Kane Brown in Concert September 3 At The WA State Fair- Tickets On Sale This Week
4

Our Last Few Candidates For Miss Grays Harbor On The Kix 95.3 Morning Show Today!
5

Miss Grays Harbor & Miss Grays Harbor Outstanding Teen Pageant Set For This Saturday

Recently Played

No playlist data.
View Full Playlist