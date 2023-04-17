KIX 95.3 KIX 95.3 Logo

Home fire in Ocean Shores

April 17, 2023 8:52AM PDT
Share
OSFD Logo image created by KXRO

A home fire in Ocean Shores resulted in no injuries.

The Ocean Shores Fire Department issued a release following a two-story structure fire from a home on Saturday.

According to their report, the call came in around 9:30 pm on Saturday for the fire that had smoke coming from the upstairs.

OSFD crews first on the scene were assisted by a firefighter from Fire District #7 and an off-duty volunteer with OSFD.

When the crew arrived, they found smoke venting from the home and a resident who said that there was no-one else inside.

Once personnel were able to enter the structure, they reported heavy smoke, poor visibility, high heat and a large amount of physical obstacles due to the contents of the home.

No additional people were discovered while searching the building.

There were no injuries reported and no additional structures were impacted.

The cause of the fire is unknown. The residence has been sealed due to water, smoke and fire damage.

OSFD would like to thank the additional support provided by the Ocean Shores Police Department, Grays Harbor Fire District 7, Grays Harbor Communications dispatch and Grays Harbor PUD.

Most Popular Posts

1

Win Tickets To See Jon Pardi With Free Ticket Friday!
2

New data dashboard tracks overdose deaths by county
3

Search of land in Mason County related to Lindsey Baum investigation
4

Washington salmon fishing seasons tentatively set for 2023-24
5

Razor clam digs approved to begin April 6; daily limit increases to 20 clams

Recently Played

YoungKenny Chesney
11:57pm
Whiskey On YouNate Smith
11:54pm
Girl In MineParmalee
11:51pm
Kissed You (goodnight)Gloriana
11:47pm
Save The RosesLee Brice
11:43pm
View Full Playlist