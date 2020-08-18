Hoh hiker rescued

A Coast Guard helicopter crew medevaced a hiker in the Olympic National Park near Hoh.
According to a report, watchstanders at Sector Puget Sound were notified of the fallen hiker around 5:30 pm on Sunday.
A Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputy on scene reported the hiker had fallen approximately 100 feet.
Air Station Port Angeles sent a MH-65 Dolphin rescue helicopter to the scene, hoisting the hiker onboard shortly after 7 p.m. before transporting him to awaiting personnel at Olympic Medical Center in Port Angeles.
The middle-aged male hiker was reportedly responsive and in stable condition upon arrival.
The Coast Guard encourages mariners and hikers to remain aware of their surroundings at all times. Whether at sea or on land, it is also recommended all persons maintain a reliable means of communication so that emergency responders can be notified in case of emergency.