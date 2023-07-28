Hog Wild weekend will see additional law enforcement on local roadways

There will be extra law enforcement on local roadways this weekend to coincide with the Hog Wild Motorcycle Run.

According to officials, more motorcycles travel on Washington’s roads in the summer months than any other time of the year and fatal motorcycles crashes continue to increase in our state.

The Washington Traffic Safety Commission announced that increased safety patrols will be in place July 28-30 during the Hog Wild Motorcycle Run near Ocean Shores, WA.

These patrols will be focused on illegal driving behaviors by both motorcycle riders and other vehicle drivers.

The Washington State Patrol will be working with law enforcement agencies in Grays Harbor County focused on drivers and riders who commit traffic safety violations.

“The increasing number of motorcycle rider deaths is very concerning and we know that we can all work to prevent these deaths,” said Shelly Baldwin, Director of the Washington Traffic Safety Commission. “Drivers can watch out for motorcyclists. Riders can improve their skills through training. All of us can respect speed limits and ride and drive sober.”

Officials state that from 2018 through 2022, motorcycles made up just 3 percent of the registered vehicles on Washington’s roads but accounted for 16 percent of all traffic fatalities (492 of 3,076).

Preliminary data from law enforcement shows that in 2022, 132 motorcycle rider fatalities occured in Washington, possibly the most in a single year in our state’s history. This was a 43 percent increase over 2021.

Year Total Traffic Fatalities Motorcycle Fatalities Percentage of Total 2018 539 80 15% 2019 538 95 18% 2020 574 93 16% 2021 675 92 14% 2022 (preliminary) 750 132 18% Totals 3,076 492 16%

Source: WTSC Research and Data Division:

WTSC tells KXRO that while about two-thirds of fatal motorcycle crashes involved another vehicle, illegal and dangerous actions by the rider including speeding, losing control in corners and curves, improper passing, and riding under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs were the main contributing factors cited in these crashes.

“Summer events can bring thousands of people together from across our state,” Baldwin added. “We want to ensure that everyone enjoys their travel and arrives back home safely.”

In June 2022, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) released a study supporting the effectiveness of law enforcement patrols in reducing unsafe driving behavior and crashes. The WTSC and participating law enforcement agencies condemn profiling. Trained and commissioned law enforcement officers will be conducting these patrols enforcing traffic violations as defined by Washington State laws.

These extra law enforcement patrols are sponsored by WTSC and part of Target Zero, with a goal to end traffic deaths and serious injuries on Washington’s roadways.

For more information, visit www.targetzero.com. Additional information on the Washington Traffic Safety Commission can be found on the website, www.wtsc.wa.gov.