      Weather Alert

Highway resurfacing work starts today between SR 109 and Ocean Shores

Aug 3, 2022 @ 7:22am

Drivers can expect delays and should plan extra time if their trips include State Route 115 in Grays Harbor. 

Crews are set to resurface 2-miles of the highway between Ocean Shores and SR 109, starting today.

Travelers can expect

  • One-way alternating traffic with a pilot car.
  • At least 15 minutes to travel through the work zone.
  • Crews will generally work 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. each weekday.

“Reduce your speed in work zones. Give road crews room. “

The project is slated to wrap up this fall. 

The work extends the life of the highway and reduces the frequency of costly emergency repairs.

Real-time traffic information is available on the WSDOT app and the WSDOT regional Twitter account.

August 2022
M T W T F S S
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  
Most Popular Posts
Back To School Marketplace Is Set For August 20th
Free Ticket Friday is Back! Win Thomas Rhett Tickets For August 18th!
Online Auction for Back to School Marketplace
Vehicles responsible for many wildfires in the PNW each Summer
Dawn Thomas appointed to Montesano City Council
Connect With Us Listen To Us On