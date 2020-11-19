      Weather Alert

Hidden Valley Trailer Court fire victim identified

Nov 19, 2020 @ 6:46am

The victim of the fire at Hidden Valley Trailer Court has been identified.

Grays Harbor County Coroner Robert Kegel notified KXRO that the victim was 65-year-old Sandy L. Leverich.  

On Monday afternoon, first responders were called to Hidden Valley following the report of a trailer on fire.

When fire crews were able to tamp down that fire, it was discussed that the trailer was occupied at the time of the fire and that Leverich was deceased inside.

An official cause of death has not been released.

An autopsy will be conducted by the King County Medical Examiner to determine the cause and manner of her death.

No details have been released at this time as to the cause and origin of the fire.

More information will be released as the investigation continues.

November 2020
M T W T F S S
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  
Most Popular Posts
GH Crushers Have Been Crushing The Competition In 12U Fastpitch
Farms in Washington fined for coronavirus violations including one in Elma
Texting while driving intoxicated leads to injury accident
GHC student tests positive for COVID-19; had been on campus recently
Fatality house fire at Hidden Valley Trailer Court