      Weather Alert

HHS Drama Club Presents: “You’re A Good Man Charlie Brown” This Weekend

Feb 10, 2022 @ 11:02am
HHS Drama Club Members
Pictured from Left Emmett Byron (Charlie Brown) Minh Thi (Sally) Mikaela Murphy (Lucy) & Aiden Brown (Snoopy)

The Hoquiam High School Drama Club’s production of “You’re A Good Man Charlie Brown” Is this weekend (Feb. 11, 12, & 13th 2022) at Hoquiam High Schools Little Theater!   Showtimes are 7:30 pm Friday & Saturday night and at 1:30 pm Sunday Afternoon!  HHS Seniors,  Mikaela Murphy, Minh Thi, & Aiden Brown along with Junior Emmett Byron stopped by the Kix 95.3 morning show with The Luceman in the morning to talk about the production!  Check out the interview below!

“You’re A Good Man Charlie Brown” Cast Interview

Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for kids 12 and under. You can purchase tickets at Hoquiam High School, at the door, or from any cast members.

Seating is limited due to Covid restrictions and Masks will be required for ALL audience members.

Pictured from Left Emmett Byron (Charlie Brown) Minh Thi (Sally) Mikaela Murphy (Lucy) & Aiden Brown (Snoopy)

 

TAGS
Charlie Brown HHS Drama Club Hoquiam High School Peanuts
February 2022
M T W T F S S
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28  
Most Popular Posts
Just Announced Blake Shelton at The WA State Fair!
Public invited to Ad-Hoc Coastal Steelhead Advisory Group meeting
Volunteers needed for Olympic Peninsula Resource Advisory Committee
HHS Drama Club Members
HHS Drama Club Presents: "You're A Good Man Charlie Brown" This Weekend
Olson Brothers in Concert at the 7th Street
Connect With Us Listen To Us On