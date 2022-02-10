HHS Drama Club Presents: “You’re A Good Man Charlie Brown” This Weekend
Pictured from Left Emmett Byron (Charlie Brown) Minh Thi (Sally) Mikaela Murphy (Lucy) & Aiden Brown (Snoopy)
The Hoquiam High School Drama Club’s production of “You’re A Good Man Charlie Brown” Is this weekend (Feb. 11, 12, & 13th 2022) at Hoquiam High Schools Little Theater! Showtimes are 7:30 pm Friday & Saturday night and at 1:30 pm Sunday Afternoon! HHS Seniors, Mikaela Murphy, Minh Thi, & Aiden Brown along with Junior Emmett Byron stopped by the Kix 95.3 morning show with The Luceman in the morning to talk about the production! Check out the interview below!
“You’re A Good Man Charlie Brown” Cast Interview
Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for kids 12 and under. You can purchase tickets at Hoquiam High School, at the door, or from any cast members.
Seating is limited due to Covid restrictions and Masks will be required for ALL audience members.