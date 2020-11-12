He’s A Singer, Songwriter AND Holds a PhD in Psychology Meet Dr. Adam Zwig!
Kix 95.3 morning show host “The Luceman” recently chatted with Dr. Adam Zwig! Dr. Zwig has a PhD in Psychology and is a successful Singer songwriter who has had 9 Top Ten hit singles on the U.S Adult Contemporary charts, and is an internationally renowned workshop leader and lecturer.
He has almost 80 million views on YouTube, has released 7 albums and his songs can regularly be heard on NBC, Fox, and Fuel TV. Check out the interview below..
For more on Dr. Adam Zwig and to listen to his podcast check out his official website by clicking HERE!
His forthcoming book, Music in the Mayhem: Tales of Total Transformation from a Rock n Roll Psychotherapist, shows how life problems are not pathological but rather personal growth processes trying to happen. His podcast, The Dr. Zwig Show, is available now and can be heard at his website as well as Spotify iTunes and other podcast platforms.
And Check out his new song, “Can You Feel This Love,” out now! It’s about connecting with the place in yourself that’s beyond all the current craziness.
See the music video below!