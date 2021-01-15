      Weather Alert

Heron Street Bridge reduced to single lane until firter notice

Jan 14, 2021 @ 4:37pm

The Washington State Department of Transportation tells KXRO that, until further notice, bridge maintenance crews have closed the right lane of eastbound US 12 across the Heron Street Bridge.

The lane is closed until crews can make repairs adjacent to the bridge.

According to WSDOT, duting the morning of Thursday, Jan. 14, crews discovered a 7-foot by 8-foot section of scour under the bridge approach, a concrete slab that connects the roadway with the bridge.

WSDOT bridge engineers will determine repair options so crews can fully reopen the roadway.

Travelers are encouraged to add extra time to reach their destinations.

January 2021
M T W T F S S
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
Most Popular Posts
Oak Harbor woman killed by log on beach
Local legislators pre-file bills ahead of Legislative Session
Aberdeen/Montesano school districts prepare for re-openings
Workshop regarding the future of coastal planning open to the public
Planned power outage coming to area of Ocean Shores