Herbicide treatment planned for Ocean Shores waterways

The City of Ocean Shores plans to conduct herbicide treatment on local waterways.
In an announcement from the city, they say that various canals and waterways within the Duck Lake system may be treated with aquatic herbicide July 25 through August 10 to control weed growth.
They add that if that time frame is not possible, treatment may occur anytime after August 10 through August 30.
Targeted treatment weeks are beginning July 25 and August 1.
No applications will be applied during the weekend or holiday of any given week that would require swimming or fishing restrictions.
Treatment updates will be posted on the City of Ocean Shores Facebook page.
The city announces that a number of herbicide products are planned for use:
MSDS Sheets available at the City of Ocean Shores website at https://oceanshores.civicweb.net/filepro/documents/58983.
The herbicide will be used along a number of waterways connected to Duck Lake and its tributaries.
Location of Treatment(s) for Submersed Weed Control:
Parrot feather control:
They are targeting a number of aquatic plants.
Shoreline Pennywort is not targeted for control.
The applicator will post signs along the shoreline where possible or attach such to the front door of residences in the treated and potentially affected areas no more than 48 hours prior to treatment.
The signs will describe any water use restrictions or advisories.
If you are withdrawing water for potable or domestic water use, livestock watering, or irrigation and have no alternate water source, please contact the applicator Northwest Aquatic Eco-Systems at 360-357-3285 or [email protected] to arrange an alternate water supply.
If you would like to request additional notification prior to treatment, or have further questions, please contact NWAE using the information above.
Northwest Aquatic Eco-Systems
855 Trosper Road SW #108-313
Tumwater, Washington 98512
Telephone: (360) 357-3285
E-MAIL: [email protected]