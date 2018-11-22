Help the kids in our community with Christmas for kids!

Download the application here

The Spanish version is here

Christmas for Kids (C4K) is alive and well in Grays Harbor! We’re planning & preparing for another season of sharing with our community because we believe “every child deserves to experience the joy of receiving gifts at Christmas.”

We are a Christian-based cooperative sharing God’s love with needy families. We collect & distribute gifts in Jesus’ name, partnering with local churches, schools, agencies, businesses and individuals to provide gifts to children ages 0 to 14 who may not otherwise have a gift under their tree on Christmas morning.

We serve 300 to 1,800 needy children a year. We hope to raise $10,000 & fill 50 donation barrels at collection sites throughout the county this year.. The more volunteers & donations-the more we can serve.

Christmas for Kids in Grays Harbor is an exciting place to be in Nov. & Dec. to see individuals and groups working together during the Christmas season to process every application in time for Christmas.

How You Can Help – Volunteer

Join our committee. Anyone with a passion to serve the needy in our community in Jesus’ name is welcome.

Distribution: need churches to host wrapping and evangelistic Christmas party for kids while distributing gifts to applicants and showing them God's love.

(CEF staff are available to train or assist your crew).

Collections: place a box or angel tree at your church or business. Sponsor toy drive, bbq, car wash, dance, offering or other fund-raisers.

Buy extra gifts as you do your Christmas shopping, or let your children select and donate a gift for a child their own age. Buy up sales.

Gift donations may be dropped off at C4K containers or warehouse through December. Look for the C4K posters with ornament logo.

Tax-deductible donations are accepted any time of the year in cash or gift. For more info., call Ramona: 360 580-6709.

Partnership Possibilities

One of the great joys of this season is partnering with others to share our blessings. Christmas for Kids offers a wide range of partnership possibilities, including:

Distributing our applications at your church or agency.

Adopting one or more families & providing gifts for the children or the whole family. Put up an Angel tree to share adoptions within your church or business. Sponsor a Toy drive, barrel site or offering.

Distributing our gifts to families in your neighborhood: Host a Christmas party for kids, wrapping supplies and light refreshments while parents wrap and stow their gifts. A great outreach Include invitations to church services & community events, tree, food, bibles, gift cards, etc.

The partnership possibilities are endless! For more info., contact Ramona at: 360 580-6709.

Our History

Many generous friends, agencies and organizations such as Alder Grove Church of God and Harbor Ministerial Fellowship formed “Christmas for Kids” to continue reaching needy children in Grays Harbor following the withdrawal of “Sunshine Kids” in 1999. Since then, the Grays Harbor Retired Marines passed on their Toys-for-Tots barrels to us, as did others who no longer serve Christmas gifting programs in Grays Harbor.

Affirming that “every child deserves to experience the joy of receiving gifts at Christmas,” C4K pools resources with many non-profit agencies, churches and dozens of local businesses and individuals throughout the county to provide gifts and goodies for needy kids in our community. C4K is glad to serve “the least of these” in Jesus’ name.

Donation Suggestions

Warm blankets, scarves, hats & gloves

Jewelry, bath sets, electronics, accessories & music gift cards

Sports equipment, skateboards, toys, batteries , arts, crafts, games & books

Please, no food, candy, weapons, soiled, musty or smoky items.

Homemade items: wood, leather, ceramic, knits, crochets, & quilts, etc.

Drop off locations: