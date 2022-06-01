      Weather Alert

Heathers The Musical Opens at AHS This Thursday

Jun 1, 2022 @ 12:10pm

Heathers The Musical Starts at Aberdeen High School this Thursday night (6/2/2022) and runs through Sunday (6/5/2022) Showtime are 7:30 Thursday, Friday, Saturday and a 1:30 Matinee on Sunday!  Director Julayne Fleury and Cast members Marisa Frank, Alyssandra Chelini and Lauren Fagerstedt stopped by the kix morning show to talk about it! Check out the interview Below

Tickets are $15 Adults and $10 for students get yours at Harbor Drug in Hoquiam or City Center Drug in Aberdeen or at the door.  Parental discretion is advised as the play deals with some mature subject matters.

