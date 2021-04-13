Health officials warn anyone at Pitchwood karaoke event of COVID concerns
Pacific County Public Health and Human Services is alerting the public that they are concerned that there was a high possibility of exposure to COVID-19 for individuals who visited the Pitchwood Alehouse Karaoke event on the evening of Saturday, April 3rd.
Health officials say that if any residents attended this event, they we recommend that you monitor yourself for symptoms of COVID-19. (https://www.cdc.gov/…/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html).
If you begin to show symptoms, officials say you should isolate yourself and get tested for the virus.
Drive through testing is available at the Willapa Harbor Hospital Monday and Wednesday from 12:00-1:00 with no appointment necessary or on Thursday at the Peninsula Pharmacy drive through testing in Ilwaco by registering at www.covidtest360.com.
“Pacific County’s COVID-19 Call Center is here to assist the public with information and testing options. If you participated in this event, do not hesitate to contact the call center at (360) 875-9407 or (360) 642- 9407. The call center is open Monday through Friday, 8:00 am to 4:00 pm.”
Pacific County Health and Human Services strongly encourages the public to limit gatherings, maintain social distancing of at least six feet between persons, and practice personal protective measures to include:
- correctly wearing a mask/face covering in public
- washing hands often with soapy water for at least 20 seconds, and
- avoid touching your face
For up to date information and guidance, please monitor the Pacific County Health and Human Services Facebook page or visit: www.pacificcountycovid19.com