Have “Coffee With A Cop” on Wednesday October 2nd
Aberdeen Police officer Gary Sexton and Aberdeen Starbucks Manager Jaclyn Meeks stopped by the kix Morning show to talk about "Coffee With A Cop"
The Aberdeen Police dept. Along with the Aberdeen Starbucks on Wishkah street will be having an event coming up on Wednesday Oct. 2nd called Coffee With A Cop. It’s a chance for you and your family to meet some Aberdeen police officers and get to know them as your friends and neighbors not just as police officers!
Aberdeen police officer Gary Sexton along with Aberdeen Starbucks manager Jaclyn Meeks stopped by the kix morning show today to talk about the event and you can listen to the interview below!
To find out more about the event you can click on the Facebook event page HERE!