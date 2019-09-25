      Weather Alert

Have “Coffee With A Cop” on Wednesday October 2nd

Sep 25, 2019 @ 9:25am
Coffee With A Cop
Aberdeen Police officer Gary Sexton and Aberdeen Starbucks Manager Jaclyn Meeks stopped by the kix Morning show to talk about "Coffee With A Cop"

The Aberdeen Police dept. Along with the Aberdeen Starbucks on Wishkah street will be having an event coming up on Wednesday Oct. 2nd called Coffee With A Cop.  It’s a chance for you and your family to meet some Aberdeen police officers and get to know them as your friends and neighbors not just as police officers!

 

Aberdeen police officer Gary Sexton along with Aberdeen Starbucks manager Jaclyn Meeks stopped by the kix morning show today to talk about the event and you can listen to the interview below!

 

 

To find out more about the event you can click on the Facebook event page HERE!

 

September 2019
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  
Most Popular Posts
15 Year Old Invents Board Game Called HIRE!
The Tim Daniel's Memorial Golf Tourney
VFW special event at Lake Sylvia this Saturday!
The Kix 95.3 Oregon Jamboree Sweet Wheel of Extras!
AOE SALUTE a Teacher, Nominate Here!