Harrison Family Mortuary Has Stockings For Soldiers
From Left: Luceman, Amber Carlson, Alex Carlson, & Logan
Harrison Family Mortuary is proud to be one of the 800 hundred funeral home providers across America participating in the 12th annual
Christmas Stockings for Soldiers Drive.
Amber Carlson from Harrison Family Mortuary stopped by the Kix 95.3 Morning show today to talk about this wonderful program and how you can be a part of it. Check out the interview below and also for information on how you can participate!
From now thru December 1st please stop by the funeral home and pick-up a Free Christmas Stocking to take home, decorate and stuff with Christmas Cheer. You will receive a list of recommended items along with the free stocking. Once stuffed, sew up the top and return to Harrison Family Mortuary to be placed under our tree. Harrison Family Mortuary will ship the stockings to troops abroad.
“Providing our heroes with some good tidings and holiday cheer is a great way for us to show our support and appreciation for the sacrifices they make to keep our country safe and secure” –Colleen Harrison of Harrison Family Mortuary
You may stop by the funeral home between 9:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. Monday thru Friday in Aberdeen and between 10:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. in Montesano to pick-up your Free Christmas Stocking.
If stuffing a stocking is not for you, they do accept monetary donations to help with the high cost of shipping the stockings to our soldiers.
Harrison Family Mortuary has two convenient locations to serve you:
311 W. Market Street, Aberdeen
130 S. First Street, Montesano
List of Recommended Items:
(Bolded Items are most in demand)
- Phone Cards
- Protein/Granola/Breakfast Bars
- Hot Sauce (no glass bottles please)
- Flavored drink mixes single serve (kool-aid, juice, cider, hot chocolate, Gatorade, Coffee)
- Meat Sticks
- Fruit Snacks, Gushers, Fruit Roll Up
- Small Individually Packages Meals
Ex: Tuna/Lasagna/Beefaroni/Fruit
- Ramen Noodles
- Trail Mix, Nuts, Sunflower Seeds
- Pre-Packaged Cookies
- Canned Tuna, Salmon, Crab or Chicken
- Multi-Vitamins, Tylenol
- Small Candy
(Mini-candy bars, hard candies)
- Instant Oatmeal
- Pretzels
- Chewing Gum, tic-tacs, mentos
- Small boxes of crackers
- Crew Socks
- DVD Movies
- Hand/Foot Warmers
- Travel size toiletries
8 oz or less preferred
- Baby Wipes
- Toothbrushes and Small Toothpaste
- Sun Block
- Razors (Individual or packs)
- Foot powder, Anti-fungal cream
- Pocket games, playing cards
- Crossword/Sudoku books
Notes: Smaller, individual sized packaging is preferred to fit into individually packed stockings.
We accept all sized packages/containers as donations, larger items are sent to units for snacking.
No aerosol cans, glass, knives, or batteries please
Instructions:
Place items in stocking. Liquid items must be sealed in zip lock bags. Please sew with yarn or thread so that the items do not fall out. Please label female stocking.
***We do accept monetary donations to help with the high cost of shipping the stockings to our soldiers.