Harrison Family Mortuary collecting “Christmas Stockings for Soldiers” through Dec. 1

November 14, 2022 10:35AM PST
Harrison Family Mortuary is once again joining hundreds of Veterans & Family Memorial Care providers across America participating in the annual Christmas Stockings for Soldiers initiative. 

It is that time of year again: Let’s send our troops a little taste of home for the holidays. “

They are the only regional funeral home participating in this collaboration through the national program.

Through December 1st, supporters cab stop into the funeral home and pick-up a Free Christmas Stocking to take home, decorate and stuff with Christmas Cheer. 

Anyone who comes in will receive a list of recommended items along with the free stocking. 

Harrison Family Mortuary will ship the stockings, at their expense, to troops abroad in time for Christmas. 

“Providing our heroes with some good tidings and holiday cheer is a great way for us to show our support and appreciation for the sacrifices they make to keep our country safe and secure” said Colleen Harrison, owner of Harrison Family Mortuary.

Anyone is able to stop into the funeral home Through December 1st, Monday thru Friday between the hours of 9 a.m. and 4 p.m., to pick-up your Christmas Stocking. 

Harrison Family Mortuary, Inc.
311 West Market Street
Aberdeen, WA 98520

