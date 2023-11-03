KIX 95.3 KIX 95.3 Logo

HarborCrest announces expansion of addiction services for Medicaid patients

November 3, 2023 8:35AM PDT
Share
Logo and image from Harbor Regional Health

More options are now available through HarborCrest Behavioral Health (HarborCrest) for those suffering substance use disorders.

Harbor Regional Health announced an extension of its Medical Detox and Stabilization services to Medicaid patients, using Molina and Amerigroup. 

According to the hospital group, the change aligns with their commitment to serve a broader spectrum of people grappling with Substance Use Disorders.

HarborCrest is a hospital-based detoxification and treatment center and the Substance Use Disorder Unit of Harbor Regional Health Community Hospital.

HarborCrest has been in operation since 1983, and is specifically focused on the treatment and services surrounding substance use disorders.

Services available to patients of HarborCrest who are 18 and older include detoxification and stabilization such as withdrawal management, drug and alcohol testing for employment and other needs, Chemically Using Pregnant Services (CUPS) treatment for pregnant women, Medication Assisted Treatment (MAT), and outpatient services such as DUI evaluations, alcohol and drug information school, and intensive outpatient programs and aftercare.

In addition, there are resources for families of those with a substance use disorder through supportive meetings.

Those interested in learning more about HarborCrest or regarding the updated admission procedures are encouraged to reach out to Intake Coordinator, Carly Millar, SUDPT, at 360-537-6258 to discuss potential patient scheduling or to answer any questions you may have.

HarborCrest is devoted to fostering hope and delivering exemplary patient care. 

“We look forward to furthering our mission through this expanded service outreach.”

For further details about HarborCrest and its offerings, visit https://www.ghcares.org/harborcrest

Most Popular Posts

1

The Tennino Music Fest is Set For July 21, & 22, 2023 with Headliners Danny Vernon and The Olson Bros Band
2

Maddie & Tae to Perform on PBS's "A Capitol Fourth" Concert!
3

Hoquiam included among more than $300 million to support clean water projects
4

Senator Kevin Van De Wege running for WA Lands Commissioner
5

Multi-platinum recording artist Mary Lambert to headline Grays Harbor Pride Festival

Recently Played

4:56pm
4:37pm
4:21pm
3:57pm
Tucson Too LateJordan Davis
3:54pm
View Full Playlist