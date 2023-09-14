KIX 95.3 KIX 95.3 Logo

Harbor Regional Health survey open for public to say how they are doing

September 14, 2023 10:16AM PDT
Share
Logo and image from HRH

Harbor Regional Health announced that the public is able to give their input on how they are doing.

The 2023 HRH Brand Survey was launched this week, and residents are able to participate and share what they are doing right, and what they can do to make the experience better.

According to officials, the hospital group is “on a mission to make HRH the best it can be” and they need the public’s help to do it.

In the survey, they ask how likely survey participants are to recommend Harbor Regional Health to family or friends, how the public would describe the overall opinion of the medical group, when the last time their services were used, how the perception of Harbor Regional Health has changed in the past year, and more.

The survey should take approximately 5 minutes to fill out.

Officials add that this feedback is “vital” to help “improve, innovate, and serve you better”. 

https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/LH5YY59

Most Popular Posts

1

The Tennino Music Fest is Set For July 21, & 22, 2023 with Headliners Danny Vernon and The Olson Bros Band
2

Maddie & Tae to Perform on PBS's "A Capitol Fourth" Concert!
3

Hoquiam included among more than $300 million to support clean water projects
4

Senator Kevin Van De Wege running for WA Lands Commissioner
5

Multi-platinum recording artist Mary Lambert to headline Grays Harbor Pride Festival

Recently Played

Friends In Low PlacesGarth Brooks
4:10pm
ReligouslyBailey Zimmerman
4:08pm
Everything She AintHailey Whitters
4:05pm
Everybody Wants Her SingleThe Olson Bros Band
4:02pm
Chicks Dig ItChris Cagle
3:57pm
View Full Playlist