Harbor Regional Health survey open for public to say how they are doing

Harbor Regional Health announced that the public is able to give their input on how they are doing.

The 2023 HRH Brand Survey was launched this week, and residents are able to participate and share what they are doing right, and what they can do to make the experience better.

According to officials, the hospital group is “on a mission to make HRH the best it can be” and they need the public’s help to do it.

In the survey, they ask how likely survey participants are to recommend Harbor Regional Health to family or friends, how the public would describe the overall opinion of the medical group, when the last time their services were used, how the perception of Harbor Regional Health has changed in the past year, and more.

The survey should take approximately 5 minutes to fill out.

Officials add that this feedback is “vital” to help “improve, innovate, and serve you better”.

https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/LH5YY59