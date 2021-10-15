Harbor Regional Health announces bonuses for staff
Aberdeen, WA – Harbor Regional Health has announced bonuses for their employed staff to honor their continuing dedication to their patients, the community, and Harbor Regional Health.
HRH CEO Tom Jensen said “We are entering the 19th month of our COVID-19 response, it is time to honor our employed staff who make our mission possible.”
He added “The administration wants to recognize the hard work and sacrifices our employed staff, nurses, and providers have made to serve our community during these unprecedented and difficult times.”
To show their gratitude for their service and dedication, all HRH employees, including providers, up to and including the director level who have been fully employed with the organization at least 6 months will receive bonuses up to $1,000.
Bonuses will be paid in two installments, the first in October and the second in February.
Chief Nursing Officer, Melanie Brandt, said “We offer these recognition bonuses with the deepest appreciation for our team’s perseverance during this pandemic.”
She says “I am profoundly grateful to work with such a dedicated and compassionate team.”
HRH says if you know a healthcare worker or first responder, please thank them for all they have given to our community.
Harbor Regional Health would like to thank the community for their continuing support.