Harbor Connections Pair of Hearts Ball

Tony Airhart from Harbor Connections stopped by and talked about the Pair of Hearts Ball happening at Quinault Beach Resort and Casino on Feb. 16th starting at 5. It’s a nice dinner and then a silent auction along with a live one and the famous popcorn auction where folks can donate to the organization. The Ball raises money for the services that Harbor Connections offer for kids and families in our area.

360-249-0005

If you would like to attend or simply donate to their cause head to their website