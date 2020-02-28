Happy Anniversary To Luceman’s Mom and Dad!
52 years ago today in 1968, My Mother and Father got married in a whirlwind! They hadn’t planned on getting married that day, but they were madly in love and my Dad had to move to Phoenix AZ where he was going to go to a trade school. My mother decided to accompany him along with my Dad’s parents on the drive to Phoenix but was going to be coming back. But as they contemplated the thought of life without each other and living in “Sin” as it were, was not an option for my Mom, My Dad asked her to marry him right then and there so they could be together. I called my Folks this morning and Mom told me how it all went down… Check out the audio below..
Happy 52nd Mom and Dad! I Love you guys to the moon and back..