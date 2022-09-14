KIX 95.3 KIX 95.3 Logo

Greater Grays Harbor feature candidate forum at upcoming business forum lunch

September 14, 2022 6:56AM PDT
The upcoming Greater Grays Harbor, Inc.’s (GGHI) Business Forum Lunch will feature a Candidate Forum to give residents an opportunity to hear from multiple countywide candidates on the upcoming ballot.

The lunch is scheduled for Tuesday, September 27th from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Rotary Log Pavilion located at 1401 Sargent Blvd in Aberdeen, WA.

This event serves as an opportunity to hear directly from candidates in local races and ask questions. 

GGHI says that confirmed candidates and races include: 

Grays Harbor County Commissioner, District #3

  • Vickie Raines
  • Lisa Zaborac

Grays Harbor Sheriff

  • Darrin Wallace
  • Michael Catlett (Invited – Unconfirmed)

Grays Harbor County Assessor

  • Dan Lindgren
  • Rick Hole

There is a fee to attend the business forum.

The cost to attend is $20 for GGHI members and $30 for non-members. 

Lunch is included in the registration fee. 

Save 10% with Early Bird Pricing closing on September 19th at 11:30 a.m. Registration will officially close on September 20th at Noon.

All guests are required to pre-register for this event. 

There will be no options to pay at the door and walk-ins will not be allowed.

To register, click the green ‘Register’ button at https://bit.ly/3qwP7IF and follow the prompts.

For more information on this event, sponsorship opportunities, or assistance registering, contact the GGHI office at (360) 532-7888 or [email protected].

