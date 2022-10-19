Great Washington ShakeOut occurs on Oct. 20

At 10:20 am on October 20, 2022, Grays Harbor and Pacific County will participate in the yearly earthquake drill.

The Great Washington ShakeOut is meant to provide the opportunity for local communities to prepare in case of a coastal earthquake and tsunami, and it occurs each year on the third Thursday in October.

“ShakeOut’s primary focus is what to do during earthquake shaking. For more than thirty years, that advice has been to freeze where you are, DROP to the ground, COVER the back of your neck and head with your arm, and, if there is a sturdy desk or table nearby, slide under it and HOLD ON. For most of us that is a pretty easy thing to do.”

As part of the yearly event, Washington Sea Grant used modeling to release a “tsunami-eye view” that shows the height of a tsunami approaching Westport.

This “tsunami-eye view” — determined by modeling — shows the height of a tsunami approaching Westport. The Great @ShakeOut is Oct. 20. You ready? https://t.co/HcWeoC7tZe TY to partners like @UW @waEMD @NSF who worked w/ our coastal hazards team on this video. #ShakeOut pic.twitter.com/HkgU2pKWQH — Washington Sea Grant (@WASeaGrant) October 13, 2022

Washington’s entire network of All Hazard Alert Broadcast (AHAB) sirens are scheduled to be tested around 10:20 am on October 20 using the wailing sound of a tsunami warning, not the Westminster Chimes that are used during the monthly tests. This is the one time a year that the sound used in an actual emergency is tested.

The wailing sound will be followed by this message in English and Spanish: “This is a test of the siren alert system. If you are in a low coastal area, test your evacuation route. If this had been a real emergency, you should follow evacuation routes, move to higher ground inland, now. Do not delay. Do not return until directed to do so. Tune into your local media sources for further instructions. This was only a test.”

If it were a real emergency along the coast and you feel ground shaking, residents should drop, cover, and hold on to protect yourself. When the shaking stops, immediately follow the closest tsunami evacuation route inland or to high ground. Do not wait to hear a tsunami siren or to receive an official tsunami alert – the shaking is your warning that a tsunami may be on its way.

As of this morning, 11,815 participants are registered to participate in the ShakeOut within Grays Harbor and 3,196 in Pacific County.

This is part of the 1.3 million participants within the state and over 44.1 million worldwide

Register at www.ShakeOut.org/Washington to practice and improve your level of earthquake and tsunami safety.

“Everyone everywhere can participate! Individuals, families, businesses, schools, government agencies, and organizations are all invited to join in at 10:20 am on 10/20.”

Learn more about Washington’s tsunami hazard at www.mil.wa.gov/tsunamis.