      Weather Alert

Grays Harbor unemployment rate grows; 2nd highest in the state

Aug 26, 2020 @ 8:23am

Grays Harbor, WA – Grays Harbor’s unemployment rate grew in July, but it fell from the highest in the state.

According to the Employment Security Department’s non-seasonally adjusted numbers, the rate of 14%, up from 12.2% in June, was the second highest in the state behind only Pend Oreille County at 14.4%.

Pacific County came in with the third highest at 13.1%.

Grays Harbor’s total number of those employed grew by 208 from June to July, but those on unemployment also rose by 654. 

Pacific County’s number of people employed lifted by 172, but their total of those on unemployment also grew by 89.

Grays Harbor June 2020 July 2020* July 2019
Labor Force 29,842 30,704 29,048
Total Employment 26,201 26,409 27,184
Total Unemployment 3,641 4,295 1,864
Unemployment Rate 12.2% 14.0% 6.4%

*Latest month non-seasonally adjusted

Pacific County June 2020 July 2020* July 2019
Labor Force 8,380 8,641 9,054
Total Employment 7,340 7,512 8,513
Total Unemployment 1,040 1,129 541
Unemployment Rate 12.4% 13.1% 6.0%

*Latest month non-seasonally adjusted

August 2020
M T W T F S S
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  
Most Popular Posts
COVID-19 patient transferred to Stafford Creek
Music program and some staff brought back to Aberdeen School District
United For Justice
AOE SALUTE a Teacher, Nominate Here!
$50 Million in assistance for Washington fishing and shellfish industries