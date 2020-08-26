Grays Harbor unemployment rate grows; 2nd highest in the state
Grays Harbor, WA – Grays Harbor’s unemployment rate grew in July, but it fell from the highest in the state.
According to the Employment Security Department’s non-seasonally adjusted numbers, the rate of 14%, up from 12.2% in June, was the second highest in the state behind only Pend Oreille County at 14.4%.
Pacific County came in with the third highest at 13.1%.
Grays Harbor’s total number of those employed grew by 208 from June to July, but those on unemployment also rose by 654.
Pacific County’s number of people employed lifted by 172, but their total of those on unemployment also grew by 89.
|Grays Harbor
|June 2020
|July 2020*
|July 2019
|Labor Force
|29,842
|30,704
|29,048
|Total Employment
|26,201
|26,409
|27,184
|Total Unemployment
|3,641
|4,295
|1,864
|Unemployment Rate
|12.2%
|14.0%
|6.4%
*Latest month non-seasonally adjusted
|Pacific County
|June 2020
|July 2020*
|July 2019
|Labor Force
|8,380
|8,641
|9,054
|Total Employment
|7,340
|7,512
|8,513
|Total Unemployment
|1,040
|1,129
|541
|Unemployment Rate
|12.4%
|13.1%
|6.0%
*Latest month non-seasonally adjusted