      Weather Alert

Grays Harbor unemployment rate drops but remains highest in state

Jul 22, 2020 @ 7:24am

Grays Harbor, WA – Grays Harbor’s unemployment rate fell by nearly seven percent, but it remains the highest in the state.

According to the Washington State Employment Security Department’s non-seasonally adjusted numbers, Grays Harbor’s unemployment rate fell from 19.1% in May to 12.4% in June which was tied with Ferry County for the highest in the state.

Pacific County’s rate fell from 17.1% to 12.2% which was the third highest in the state.

Grays Harbor’s total number of those on unemployment dropped by over 2,400, but the labor force also fell by over 2,500. 

The total number of those employed also dropped by 98 from May to June. 

In Pacific County, the total number of those on unemployment fell by over 500, but the labor force also dropped by over 600.

Those employed also fell by 121.

Grays Harbor May 2020 June 2020* June 2019
Labor Force 31,758 29,221 29,054
Total Employment 25,685 25,587 27,060
Total Unemployment 6,073 3,634 1,994
Unemployment Rate 19.1% 12.4% 6.9%

*Latest month non-seasonally adjusted

Pacific County May 2020 June 2020* June 2019
Labor Force 9,139 8,494 8,644
Total Employment 7,575 7,454 8,062
Total Unemployment 1,564 1,040 582
Unemployment Rate 17.1% 12.2% 6.7%

*Latest month non-seasonally adjusted

July 2020
M T W T F S S
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
Most Popular Posts
COVID-19 patient transferred to Stafford Creek
Music program and some staff brought back to Aberdeen School District
United For Justice
AOE SALUTE a Teacher, Nominate Here!
$50 Million in assistance for Washington fishing and shellfish industries