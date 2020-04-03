Grays Harbor Transit reducing service to weekend schedule
Hoquiam, WA – Grays Harbor Transit (GHT) will be reducing their service due to health concerns and a reduction in ridership.
The Transit Authority tells KXRO that they are regretfully announcing the beginning of a service reduction, effective April 6th.
They say the decision is due to the concerns of the health and safety of all involved and because their riders are doing the right thing and staying at home.
They say their ridership is down by about 67%.
Grays Harbor Transit will be operating on the weekend schedule, Monday through Sunday, at this time.
The service will still be free until further notice.
Social distancing will be enforced on all GHT’s buses and coaches as per state recommendation.
That means when the destination sign reads “This Bus is Full”, the passengers trying to board the bus will need to wait for the next one.
Grays Harbor Transit says they would like to send out a sincere thank you to the community for their continued support and understanding.
They apologize for any inconvenience, but say this is for the safety of their employees and their passengers.
They say that as soon as the current pandemic is over, it will start to reinstate its full services as soon as possible.
With the health and safety of the public and its employees in mind on March 10th, Grays Harbor Transit Board authorized GHT to activate its emergency management plan, due to the
eminent spread of the Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic in Grays Harbor County.
Please refer to their website at www.ghtransit.com and digital signage, for all GHT’s developing information.
If you have any questions, please contact their dispatch at 360-532-2770 or toll free at 1-800-562-9730.