Grays Harbor Transit Center expansion to begin soon; efforts to preserve mural being made

Grays Harbor Transit has released information on plans for the Aberdeen Transit Center following the recent discussion of expanding the center footprint and removing the building currently housed on the land.
According to GHT, a plan to expand the transit center has been in discussion since the current site was built over 30 years ago, as officials saw that the needs of riders would increase.
“That time has come” stated General Manager, Ken Mehin.
In September 2017, GHT purchased the land on the northwest corner of the property at auction from Grays Harbor County, and in October 2020 purchased the building on the southwest corner of the lot.
That property purchase provides Grays Harbor Transit with ownership of the entire city block and allows for expansion and initial planning began in 2021 to use the land under the building to expand the Aberdeen Transit Center.
Under a design plan given to KXRO, the new site will see a number of changes that add structures and change the route that transit buses enter and exit the area.
In a release, GHT says that this expansion will provide significant improvements to the current property:
Prior to Grays Harbor Transit purchasing the last bit of property and the building on the lot, GHT says they went through an extensive process that included a review of the building by a structural engineer.
Due to the extreme deterioration of the building, such as the presence of black mold & asbestos, lack of fire suppression and lack of egress relating to emergency exits to name a few, it was determined the structure was not salvageable. Salvageable items such as appliances and windows were donated to Habitat for Humanity.
The historical mural on the east side of the building will come down as part of demolition, but GHT says they have reached out to the City of Aberdeen regarding the city’s interest in moving the mural to an alternative location.
“In an effort to preserve the mural in some manner, Transit had professional photos taken of the mural, for which photos will be famed and placed within the remodeled center.”
Demolition of the existing building is to begin later this summer.
GHT adds that their business model “is always to improve its services, make them safer, enhance the area it operates in, be a good neighbor and make its services as convenient and accessible to its riders as possible”.
GHT says that their business model “is always to improve its services, make them safer, enhance the area it operates in, be a good neighbor and make its services as convenient and accessible to its riders as possible”.