Grays Harbor Tourism Grants available for local entities
Grays Harbor County Department of Tourism is now accepting applications for four tourism-related grant programs.
Grays Harbor Tourism Grant Applications will be accepted from qualifying non-profit entities organizing tourism based activities within Grays Harbor County, except those municipalities that are allowed by law to collect and manage 3% lodging tax revenues generated within their corporate limits. Grant funding is provided to increase tourism activity within Grays Harbor County.
The grant programs and their deadlines:
- Festival and Event Grants (deadline Oct. 23, 2020
- Tourism Hospitality and Special Projects Grants) (deadline Oct. 23, 2020)
- Major Tourism Projects (deadline Oct. 23, 2020)
- Special Marketing Partnership Grants (Deadline December 30, 2020, April 23, 2021)
Under State law (RCW 67.28) Grays Harbor County receives funds from room taxes imposed on lodging facilities. These funds can be retained and utilized by the County for tourism promotional operations, or expended for projects and activities established by an eligible entity under State law.
Full details regarding what is a qualifying organization, and/or expense, is available on the appropriate grant application. Applicants with additional questions can contact the Grays Harbor Tourism Office, which allocates more than $400,000 in grant funds annually.
“We are very fortunate that our County Commissioners have continued to support the funding of this grant program. They understand that tourism is vital to Grays Harbor’s economic success,” said Kelly Peterson-Lalka, GH Tourism Public Relations/Office Manager. “Tourism results in more than $260 million of revenue and over 5,000 jobs for Grays Harbor County. When we support tourism, our local communities reap the rewards in tax revenue, jobs and community infrastructure. It is a win-win.”
Applications for grant funding are available from the Grays Harbor Tourism office, or can be downloaded from the Grays Harbor Tourism website www.visitgraysharbor.com.
For more information, contact Kelly Peterson-Lalka at 360-482-2651 or [email protected].