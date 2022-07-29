Grays Harbor student Becky Gudino honored with significant Saint Martin’s University scholarship

A Grays Harbor resident was honored by Saint Martin’s University as one of three recipients of the 2022 Trustee Scholarship.
Local student Becky Gudino joins Amista Mariana Lujan and Cody Mears in receiving what the university says is one of the most significant honors given to incoming transfer students.
Three scholarships are awarded every year to outstanding transfers who exemplify the university’s commitment to academic excellence, community service, and the Benedictine values that sit at the heart of the Saint Martin’s community.
“Every year we are blown away by the students we meet during the Trustee scholarship selection process and this year was no exception,” shares Assistant Director of Transfer Admissions Caitlin Gordon. “These three students impressed us with their passion, grit, determination, service to others, and goals for their futures. We are honored that we can highlight their achievements with this scholarship and are so excited to see how their education here at Saint Martin’s can help them do even more amazing things in the future.”
From Saint Martin’s University:
Trustee Scholarships are reserved for students transferring to Saint Martin’s from a community college, and who either have completed or are completing their associate degree with a 3.4 grade point average or higher.
Each Trustee Scholar will receive a $21,000 scholarship, which will be divided among four semesters of study.