Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Office update on their investigation into death of Moclips man
Moclips, WA – The Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Office have released an update in their investigation into the death of a man in Moclips.
The Sheriff’s Office says they were attempting to locate Lareciana “Lala” Broussard-James in reference to the homicide of the Moclips resident.
They say detectives located her and took her into custody.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, upon further investigation, detectives learned from witnesses and speaking with those involved in the altercation that Broussard-James had been confronted by three people in regards to an alleged theft.
They say she was confronted by a 62 year old Moclips man, a 45 year old Copalis Crossing woman, and the victim.
Police say she was assaulted during the confrontation and at one point a firearm was pointed at her.
According to the sheriff’s report, a struggle ensued over the firearm and during the course of the struggle the firearm was discharged fatally striking the victim.
Detectives located and arrested the 62 year old man and the 45 year old woman.
They were booked on murder in the second degree.
The Sheriff’s Office says a defendant can be charged with murder in the second degree if he or she commits or attempts to commit any felony, including assault, and in the course of committing the crime, he or she causes the death of another person.
Police say that detectives recovered two firearms that were used during the altercation.
The case is being forwarded to the Grays Harbor County Prosecutor for charging consideration. Broussard-James was released from custody and the investigation is continuing.
If you have any information reference this case please contact Detective Beck at 360-964-1770.