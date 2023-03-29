KIX 95.3 KIX 95.3 Logo

Grays Harbor remains in top ten highest unemployment; Pacific moves to 12th

March 29, 2023 9:03AM PDT
Photo from Employment Security Department

Grays Harbor’s unemployment rate rose in February, but the county remained at 7th highest statewide.

The local unemployment rate rose to 9.2% for the month, according to the Employment Security Department.

Pacific County remained steady on their unemployment rate at 8.4%, while at the same time dropping from 10th to 12th highest within Washington.

Grays Harbor gained 855 to the Civilian Labor Force between January and February, with around 650 being added to Total Employment and approximately 255 on Total Unemployment.

In Pacific County, just over 290 were added to the labor force, with just under 30 being added to Total Unemployment. 

Once again, Ferry County tops the unemployment rates within counties throughout the state, with Eastern Washington counties filling the vast majority of the highest rates. 

Wahkiakum County and Grays Harbor were the only Western Washington counties within the ten highest.

