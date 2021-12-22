      Weather Alert

Grays Harbor remains 3rd highest unemployment; Pacific sits in 2nd

Dec 22, 2021 @ 8:03am

Grays Harbor retained the third highest unemployment rate in the state in November.

In the latest numbers, Grays Harbor sat at 5.1% unemployment for the month, just below Pacific County and 5.2%. Once again, the only Washington county with higher numbers was Ferry County with 5.9% for November.

Locally, these figures are down from October when Grays Harbor was at 5.8% and Pacific at 5.9%. 

According to the November preliminary and October revised figures, the Employment Security Department shows that the Grays Harbor labor force grew month-to-month, adding 782 jobs and 919 employed, while 137 people went off the list of people applying for unemployment or job assistance.

In Pacific County, 103 people joined the labor force with 156 gaining employment. 53 people either ended unemployment benefits or stopped utilizing the ESD.

Labor area summaries: https://esd.wa.gov/labormarketinfo/labor-area-summaries

December 2021
M T W T F S S
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
Most Popular Posts
Pastor Kent Gravely of Immanuel Baptist Church Tells The Story of The First Christmas
Writer/Director Justin Corsbie Talks about His Debut Feature Film "Hard Luck Love Song"
photo credit: John Russo
Tony & Emmy Award Winning Actress/Singer Kristin Chenoweth On The Kix 95.3 Morning Show
Ocean Shores begins process to fill vacancy on council
Port of Ilwaco to receive $2.44 million in grant funding
Connect With Us Listen To Us On