Grays Harbor Raceway asking for input on what to name their water truck for 2024

Grays Harbor Raceway is asking fans to vote on what they should name the Grays Harbor Raceway Water Truck for 2024.

The raceway issued a poll via social media on Sunday asking fans to name the truck that ensures the track and vehicles don’t dry out.

The Water Tender/Water Truck is renamed each year, with “H2Slow” as the 2023 title.

The raceway opened up opportunities for race fans to submit potential names through February 2.

The poll link posted by the raceway features a single question to choose between the six finalists for the naming.

The options are:

The mean stream drenching machine

Saturation Transportation

Sprays Harbor

Sir drips a lot

Mist Harbor

Mist my Turn

According to the raceway, the results could lead to a runoff.

The poll is open until Friday, February 9 at 5pm.

The person who submitted the name (or name first if applicable) will win 2 tickets to this years Timber Cup on Sunday, June 16th.

Season tickets for Grays Harbor Raceway are on sale now, with the season officially opening on April 20, 2024