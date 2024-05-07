KIX 95.3 KIX 95.3 Logo

Grays Harbor PUD warn of planned power outage

May 7, 2024 8:35AM PDT
Image created by KXRO

The Grays Harbor Public Utility District is notifying those in the Iron Springs area of a planned power outage, impacting 57 customers.  

The outage will begin at 9:00 PM on Thursday, May 9th, and is expected to last until 2:00 AM on Friday, May 10th.  

The impacted areas will be Park Lane (including customers on Park Lane, Wendy Lane, Nancy Lane, Little Lane, Sprucewood Lane, Marilyn Lane, and Ellis Lane) north along State Route 109 to the Park 400 Association.  

All impacted customers should receive notification phone calls from the PUD ahead of the outage. 

The outage will allow crews and contractors to complete equipment relocation work necessary for fish passage restoration projects.

In preparation for this outage, customers are advised to take precautions with any electronic equipment such as computers, televisions, and microwaves by unplugging those items. You should leave them disconnected until after the power has been fully restored. 

The outage duration of five hours is only an estimate and power could be restored at any time as work is completed.  Therefore, it is not safe to do electrical work or repairs during that period.

