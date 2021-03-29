Grays Harbor PUD receives commendation from American Public Power Association
Aberdeen, WA – The Grays Harbor PUD has received a national commendation from the American Public Power Association for its support in restoration efforts in Clark County following the President’s Day Weekend Ice Storm.
“A fundamental part of the utility business is the respect we all share for our highly specialized line workers,” said Clark Public Utilities CEO/General Manger Lena Wittler. “In times of emergency, mutual aid can be the difference between hours, days or even weeks of recovery as our crews work around the clock to restore power. We are grateful to Grays Harbor PUD for their assistance.”
The PUD says that after working for nearly two days to restore power to almost 10,000 Grays Harbor PUD customers impacted by freezing rain, snow and ice, two volunteer Grays Harbor crews were dispatched to the area north of Vancouver, Washington following a request for mutual aid from Clark Public Utilities.
For two days, the Grays Harbor crews assisted Clark crews with restoration efforts related to the same storm, which knocked power out to 50,000 customers.
“They were great! Excellent attitudes, helpful and hard working. I would put them on the top of the list for any mutual assistance in the future,” said Clark Public Utilities Director of Operations Gene Morris.
“This is a great example of the dedication, skill and professionalism of our crews,” said Grays Harbor PUD General Manager Schuyler Burkhart. “After working in the cold, snow and freezing rain here, they answered the call for aid from a neighboring utility. That demonstrates a dedication to service. I am so proud of the way our crews responded and the reputation they have earned in our region and throughout the industry.”