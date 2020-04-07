Grays Harbor Public Health complete disease investigations for recent COVID-19 cases
Grays Harbor, WA – Grays Harbor Public Health says they have completed disease investigations for the three recently identified COVID-19 cases.
In a release, they remind the public that personal information gathered during this process is legally protected and will not be disclosed by Grays Harbor Public Health.
They say that close contacts of the patients are being monitored for symptoms.
According to Public Health, if you were a known close contact of one of the patient’s, you would have been contacted by their disease investigators.
Cases are assigned to the county where the patient resides.
They say that one of the recently identified cases has not been in the County, but is a Grays Harbor County resident.