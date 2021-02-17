      Weather Alert

Grays Harbor pharmacist suspended

Feb 17, 2021 @ 6:21am

A Grays Harbor pharmacist has been suspended on allegations of not verifying patient prescriptions in the pharmacy software system.

The Washington Department of Health has announced that a recent decision by the Pharmacy Quality Assurance Commission has immediately suspended the license of the pharmacist pending further legal action.

The allegations state that Douglas Morrill didn’t check or verify the drug utilization review on patient prescriptions. A pharmacist investigator allegedly observed that Morrill was unable to use the pharmacy software system to verify the DUR on patient prescriptions.

According to the report, Morrill allegedly admitted he depended on technicians to show him the reviews.

Under the decision by authorities, Morrill cannot practice as a pharmacist in Washington until the charges are resolved.

He has 20 days to request a hearing to contest the charges and the suspension.

The legal documents on this case can be seen online by clicking the link on Provider Credential Search on the Department of Health website; copies can be requested by calling 360-236-4700.

Anyone who believes a health care provider acted unprofessionally is encouraged to call this number and report their complaint.

 

