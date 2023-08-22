Grays Harbor/Pacific unemployment rates remain low; both counties still among highest in state

Grays Harbor and Pacific counties continued to show historically low unemployment numbers in July, according to the latest data from the Employment Security Department.

According to the county-by-county figures, Grays Harbor rose almost half a point from June, but still at one of the lowest rates in over 30 years at 4.6% for July.

Pacific County also saw a slight increase, from 4.6 in June to 4.7% in July.

Both counties had not been within the 4% range since some time prior to 1990.

Grays Harbor saw a decrease in both the Civilian Labor Force and Total Employment month-to-month, while the Total Unemployment rose by almost 125, leading to the increase from June.

Pacific County saw increases across the board, in Labor Force, Employment, and Unemployment, bringing their increase in rate.

Despite the historic numbers locally, both counties remain among the highest unemployment figures statewide.

The counties moved up two spots to 3rd and 3th highest statewide, with Wahkiakum and Ferry counties having the highest rates at 5.2% and 6% respectively.

San Juan County continues to hold the lowest statewide rates at 2.6%.

Statewide the July rate (not seasonally adjusted) sat at 3,6%. 15 of the states 39 counties sit below that average.

Regionally, Clallam and Jefferson Counties both sit above the statewide figure and among the highest 15 within Washington.