March 8, 2023 7:55AM PST
Grays Harbor/Pacific remain in ten highest unemployment rates statewide

Grays Harbor moved from 9th to 7th highest unemployment statewide in the newly released January numbers, while Pacific County remained steady at 10th.

In numbers released this week from the Employment Security Department, it shows that the January unemployment in Grays Harbor sat at 8.8%, up from 7.6% in December.

For Pacific County, their rate also grew to 8.4%, up from their 7.3% in the final month of 2022.

The Civilian Labor Force in Grays Harbor grew between the months, up around 400 workers, while the Total Employment fell by 25. Total Unemployment saw the difference, rising around 400.

The Pacific County numbers told a similar story, although there was a slight rise in all three areas.

Ferry County once again held the highest unemployment statewide, at 13.8% for January. 

All other counties, outside Grays Harbor and Pacific, within the top ten highest are within Eastern Washington.

Statewide, Washington’s monthly unemployment rate rose from 4.2% to 4.6% in January.

The only counties in the state with unemployment below 4% were King and Snohomish.

