Grays Harbor lawn care business funded for clean energy project

U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Secretary Tom Vilsack announced that USDA is partnering with rural Americans on hundreds of clean energy projects to lower energy bills, expand access to clean energy, and create jobs for U.S. farmers, ranchers and agricultural producers.

Many of the projects are funded by the Inflation Reduction Act.

USDA also unveiled the “Rural Energy Resource Guide” to make it easier for rural communities to identify federal funding for clean energy.

The projects are expected to create jobs and spur economic growth in rural communities through clean energy projects that lower energy costs for agriculture producers and rural small businesses and families.

“The Biden-Harris Administration and USDA are committed to expanding access to modern clean energy systems and fueling options that strengthen the nation’s energy independence while creating good-paying jobs and saving rural Americans money,” Secretary Vilsack said. “We are excited to partner with hundreds more family farms and small businesses as well as rural electric cooperatives and local clean energy developers to address the impacts of climate change, grow the economy and keep rural communities throughout the country strong and resilient.”

In all, USDA is providing more than $375 million in funding through the Powering Affordable Clean Energy Program (PACE) and the Rural Energy for America Program (REAP). Both of these programs are part of the President’s Justice40 Initiative, which aims to ensure 40% of the overall benefits of certain federal climate, clean energy and other investment areas flow to disadvantaged communities that are marginalized by underinvestment and overburdened by pollution.

Within Grays Harbor, as part of the Rural Energy for America Program (REAP), $20,000 in a Rural Development Investment will be used to help Grays Harbor lawn care business owner Curt Zander purchase and install a 26.8 kW solar array. This project is expected to realize $1,600 per year in energy savings and will replace 14,000 kWh per year which is enough to power one single-family home.

USDA has invested more than $2.1 billion through REAP in 7,216 renewable energy and energy efficiency improvements that will help rural business owners lower energy costs, generate new income, and strengthen their resiliency of operations.

USDA continues to accept REAP applications and will hold funding competitions quarterly through Sept. 30, 2024. The funding includes a dedicated portion for underutilized renewable energy technologies. For additional information, contact a local energy coordinator.

A complete list of all REAP projects can be found online.