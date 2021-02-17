Grays Harbor inmate found dead in cell; investigation underway
The Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s Office reported to KXRO that just before 5am this morning, corrections deputies found an inmate hanging inside his cell.
The inmate was housed in a cell alone.
According to Undersheriff Brad Johansson, corrections deputies attempted first aid and an aid crew was called to the jail.
Despite these efforts, the inmate died at the scene.
The Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Office requested assistance from the Mason County Sheriff’s Office to conduct an independent investigation of the death.
Mason County Sheriff’s Office detectives are on scene and the Grays Harbor Coroner’s office has been notified.
The identity of the victim is being withheld until family members have been notified.
KXRO does not report potential suicides unless it is believed to be in the public’s interest to clarify details.