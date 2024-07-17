Grays Harbor hunter sentenced in poaching case

A Grays Harbor resident was sentenced to 29 months in state prison, a $4,000 fine, and a two-year suspension of his hunting privileges, for poaching, according to the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW).

Randolph “Randy” Cox, 28, was charged with one felony count of possession of a firearm, six gross misdemeanors for elk poaching and wastage of big game, and one misdemeanor for criminal trespassing.

Cox illegally harvested at least two elk in 2022 outside of legal hunting seasons.

On the opening day of the 2022 modern firearm elk season, WDFW officers received a tip from another hunter who had encountered Cox. The reporting party was assisting Cox with car trouble when he began bragging about the illegal harvest, claiming that hunting had been better the day before the season opener.

Officers identified Cox, who had already been encountered earlier in the year for an unrelated report involving an elk harvest, as the primary suspect based on the descriptions provided of the individual and vehicle.

Fish and Wildlife Officers responded to the area but was unable to find Cox’s vehicle until it was reported by another hunter. Multiple officers responded and contacted Cox and others at the scene.

The group included multiple parties without valid permission to be on the property. Eventually, Cox, who had already harvested an elk during an earlier season, admitted to shooting indiscriminately at an elk herd and retrieving a spike bull, which was illegal for the season.

Officers were able to locate a four-by-four bull elk that the group had harvested, failed to recover, and allowed to go to waste. Officers recovered the spike bull’s head but were unable to recover meat from the animal.

Fish and Wildlife Officers worked with the Grays Harbor Prosecutor’s Office as part of the case.

The Department will seek a lifetime hunting suspension based on the egregious nature of the crimes.

Charges for one additional subject have been filed and are pending.