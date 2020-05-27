Grays Harbor hit hard in unemployment by COVID-19 shutdowns
Grays Harbor, WA – Grays Harbor was hit hard in unemployment by the shutdowns due to COVID-19.
According to the Employment Security Department, Grays Harbor’s unemployment rate of 19.4% in April was the second highest in the state.
The only county with a higher rate was Snohomish with a rate of 20.2%.
Pacific County’s rate of 17% in April was the eighth highest.
According to the report, those on unemployment in Grays Harbor jumped from 1,937 in March to 6,088 in April.
It is the highest the unemployment rate has been since at least 1990.
The previous high of 17.9% came in January of 1993 when 5,173 people were on unemployment.
In Pacific County, those on unemployment rose from 558 in March to 1,597 in April.
It is the highest unemployment rate the county has seen since January of 1993 when the rate was 18.2% and 1,451 people were on unemployment.
|Grays Harbor
|March 2020
|April 2020*
|April 2019
|Labor Force
|28,568
|31,455
|28,686
|Total Employment
|26,631
|25,367
|26,575
|Total Unemployment
|1,937
|6,088
|2,111
|Unemployment Rate
|6.8%
|19.4%
|7.4%
*Latest month non-seasonally adjusted
|Pacific County
|March 2020
|April 2020*
|April 2019
|Labor Force
|8,358
|9,420
|8,412
|Total Employment
|7,800
|7,823
|7,775
|Total Unemployment
|558
|1,597
|637
|Unemployment Rate
|6.7%
|17%
|7.6%
*Latest month non-seasonally adjusted