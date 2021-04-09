Grays Harbor grants tenure to seven faculty members
Grays Harbor College has announced that seven faculty members have been awarded tenure by the College’s Board of Trustees.
This action was taken at their recent meeting.
The tenure process includes a three-year probationary period of “rigorous peer and student evaluation, self-evaluation, support for professional growth, and increasing levels of college and community services.”
“Faculty at Grays Harbor College have exhibited extraordinary dedication to student success this year, going above and beyond to ensure students have the support they need to navigate many unanticipated challenges,” said President Ed Brewster. “I am proud to represent an institution with such high quality faculty and I am greatly impressed with the many talents and expertise of this year’s new cohort of tenured faculty. Our students and our community will benefit from the knowledge, enthusiasm, compassion, and dedication of these faculty.”
Congratulations to the newest full-time tenured faculty at Grays Harbor College:
- Debi Brogan, Nursing
- Dr. Jenel Cope, History/Political Science
- Dr. Andrew Gaines, Theater/Communications
- Dr. Hannah Mechler-Mills, Early Childhood Education
- Jaime Reino, Mathematics
- Tiffany Smith, Social Sciences
- Dr. Tracey Ushman, Business/Accounting
For more information about tenure awards, please contact Ms. Nicole Lacroix, Vice President of Instruction, [email protected].