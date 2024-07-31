Grays Harbor Fair is a “Whale of a Good Time”

The Grays Harbor County Fair kicks off today and runs through Saturday.

Organizers are promising a “Whale of a Good Time” at the 2024 fair in Elma this week, a name inspired by an effort from the fairgrounds to highlight all parts of the county, with a specific focus this year on the Westport area. Specific exhibits and activities will surround the maritime industry.

The fair will feature concerts, carnival rides and games, contests, animal showings, exhibitors, vendors, and entertainment taking place throughout each day with roaming entertainers and additional events planned on small stages throughout the fairgrounds.

The fair begins with House Brothers Day at the fairgrounds, featuring entertainment headliner Neal McCoy on the Pepsi Stage for a concert at 8 pm. While the concert is free to all fairgoers, reserved seating was made available for purchase.

On Thursday, for Timberland Bank Day, the headlining entertainer will be country music artist Dylan Scott on the Pepsi stage, with the day also featuring the All Day Ride Pass “Buddy Deal” for discounted passes for rides if purchased with your buddy.

On Grays Harbor PUD Dat on Friday the entertainment includes the annual Cheerleading Exhibition on the Dennis Co. Ace Stage at 6 pm and the Fleetwood Mac tribute Taken by the Sky on the Pepsi Stage at 7 pm.

Friday also features free admission from 10-11 am only.

Saturday is Sierra Pacific Day at the fair, and the day will include free car races, sponsored by Grays Harbor Raceway, starting at 4 pm and the return of the Wedding at the Fair with the entire fair invited to share the wedding ceremony on the Dennis Co. Ace Stage at 5 pm, prior to Crush Bon Jovi Experience taking the Pepsi Stage at 7 pm.

The fair told KXRO that while daily fair admission increased slightly to $15 for adults, $10 for seniors and youth, and free for kids under 5, the cost is offset by providing free parking throughout the fair week as well as daily military discounts.

The fair will run from 10 am to 10 pm each day, with Saturday events running until 11 pm.

A full schedule of events and more information is available at https://www.ghcfairgrounds.com/p/fairinformation